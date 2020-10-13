East Africa: Ethiopia, Eritrea - Changing the Course of History in the Horn

13 October 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Bilal Derso

ADDIS ABABA - Eritrean President Isaias Afewerki has been visiting various development projects in Ethiopia as part of his three-day working visit and the frequent exchange visits of leaders of the two countries are believed to change the course of history in the Horn of Africa.

Upon arrival at Jimma Airport in Oromia State yesterday morning, Eritrean high-level delegation led by President Isaias received warm welcome by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Accordingly, the two leaders paid a visit to Jimma University and witnessed the university's research and construction activities as well as the Hachalu Civic Center within the compound. Together they also toured investment project in Goma Woreda in Jimma Zone of Oromia State where hybrid coffee seedlings are being produced in cluster farming approach and showing great productivity.

After the visit to the coffee plantation, Eritrean President expressed his country's desire to replicate the success Ethiopia has been witnessed in implementing modern farming techniques and increase production and productivity of coffee crop.

Extending journey to Southern Nations, Nationalities, and People's State (SNNPS), the leaders toured Gibe III hydroelectric power project currently under construction and an artificial lake that is being built to be part of the national 'Dine for Ethiopia' program. They also observed natural resources located in the Dawro Zone and Konta Special Woreda of the SNNPS.

During the occasion, President Isaias was briefed about Koysha Project which is amongst the three areas that was selected by Prime Minister Abiy for his national green initiative alongside Gorgora and Wonchi in Amhara and Oromia states respectively.

