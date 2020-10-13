Malawi Teen Henri Kumwenda Signs for Hull City From Leeds Utd

13 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Malawian young football talent Henri Kumwenda, whose exploits have attracted English Premier League giants Liverpool, has left Leeds United to join Yorkwhire rivals Hull City.

The 18-year-old moved to England from Malawi as a child and signed for Leeds at the age of 11.

He went on to impress as he rose through the club's youth ranks, making his debut for the Under-23s in early 2019, whilst also performing well at school.

Linked with a potential switch to Liverpool back in January, Kumwenda posted a picture on his Twitter account Monday evening of him signing a contract at Hull - the Tigers.

He said: " Happy to have signed my first professional contract with Hull City(.) Looking forward to this new chapter."

Able to play across the front three or as a winger, the teenager's preferred position is as a central striker.

He's expected to feature initially for City's under-23s side this season as he continues his progress through the ranks.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu said they are following "the Malawian whizz-kid" and FAM re also trying to establish more details "to see if he is willing to play for his home country Malawi."

The FAM president said they have also received reports about several talented young Malawians in the United Kingdom that are playing professional football

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

