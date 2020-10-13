Malawi: DPP's Uladi Mussa Falls - Convicted in Malawi Passport Case

13 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta

The High Court in Lilongwe has convicted Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice-president (centre) Uladi Mussa and former Regional Immigration Officer, David Kwanjana for awarding Malawian passports to foreigners.

Judge Chifundo Kachale has since reserved the sentencing in the case to next week.

Mussa, has been found guilty to have authorised the issuing of passports to non-Malawians when he served as Minister of Home Affairs. In October last year the High Court found Mussa and four others with a case to answer.

The case also earned Mussa, a former cabinet minister under four successive regimes, travel bans to the US.

The court has also aquitted two foreign nationals - Pascal Rwasa and Esili Kubwimana - who were being accused of benefitting from the process.

Rwasa, a Burundi national, was arrested on March 9 2017, for presenting false information that he was related to another foreign national, who was applying for Malawi citizenship by presenting the person as his dependent when the person was over 18 years old and not related to him.

While Kubwimana, a Rwandese national was arrested for giving false information to Immigration Officers when making applications for business resident permit and Malawi citizenship contrary to Section 122 as read with Section 360 of Penal Code.

Mussa and Kwanjana were charged with neglect of official duty contrary to Section 121 of the Penal Code and abuse of public office contrary to section 25B(1) of the Corrupt Practices Act.

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Fire Breaks Out on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's Highest Peak
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.