Malawi: Foundation Believes in Women and Youth Potential As Recipe for Malawi Development

Global chief executive officer for Timeless Women of Wonder foundation (TWOW) Nyakan June says Malawian women and youth have potential in transforming their lives and change the face of their communities if they are socially and economically empowered.

Speaking on recently at Mlodza Secondary School during the interface meeting with the youth from areas of Chilinde, Kaliyeka and 23, June said it is now time for various African countries including Malawi to start tapping into the potentials that youth and women have if they are to make progress in development and eradicate Poverty.

According to June, it is encouraging that Malawian youth have displayed the appetite to engage themselves in programs that would enhance their social and economic transformation.

However, she said that their organization has made a number of interventions that are creating jobs and businesses for the youth and women in various countries and she is optimistic that Malawi will also benefit from the same.

"We have had a number of skill development and capacity building that are creating jobs and businesses for the youth and women, we have empowered many families to increase their economic livelihood, we have a lot of leadership and mentorship programs that have brought inclusivity among women in the matters of development.

"We have a lot of funding towards the same project where we link investors outside Africa with Projects, Programs and small scale businesses within Africa that need money," she said

She added that women and youth empowerment is critical group that she believes need to be at the Centre of Africa's growth story and that their contribution will guarantee success for Africa and deliver the continent into prosperity.

In his presentation during the meeting Minister of youth and Sports Ulemu Msungama acknowledged lack of jobs among the youth in Malawi and further thanked Timeless Women of Wonder Foundation for the intervention saying it is a relief for the young people.

Msungama said government is trying its level best to create more jobs for the youth but the spaces cannot accommodate everyone and that there is a need for the youth to also start thinking beyond employment by utilizing various skills they have to earn a living.

Timeless Women of Wonder Foundation is a subsidiary of Timeless Dynamic Services Limited and is responsible for developing, designing and implementing initiatives that will include African women in the social and economic transformation of Africa and empower them to optimize their potential in the process.

