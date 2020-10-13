Malawi: Deputy Minister Kamtukule Applauds Umodzi Park for Organizing Mothers Day Event

Deputy Minister of Labour Vera Kamtukule has applauded officials from Umodzi Park in Lilongwe for considering creating a platform where mothers can come together to share various parenting tips including how to raise up children.

Speaking at an event dubbed 'Mother's Day High Tea' organized by Umodzi Park on Saturday at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC), Kamtukule said at times women need a space to discuss their issues freely.

"It's important for mothers to come together to discuss issues because often times we lack platforms that give us a space to do so. Parenting in these days is hard and while there is no blueprint to the same, sharing of experiences among women can do and does make a difference," she said

Kamtukule said a family is a smallest unit of the society but a very important determinant of development of any nation and further urged mothers to pay attention to the values they pass on to their children.

"The collective wellbeing of any nation will very much depend on the family and by extension the values passed on from one generation to another. Values will differ, but whatever is important to a family,it will be passed on to the kids both intentionally and unintentionally," she said

Umodzi Park sales and marketing manager Matamando Chagunda said starting from last year, they organize such events are a way of celebrating with mothers while sharing various motherly experiences.

"Being a mother is not only having a child, you can take care of someone's child and still be a mother figure, we also had an interactive session where women were sharing issues including what they experience when raising up children and what values do they pass on to their children and what values are not intentional but they are there.

"We had a lovely moment where women had shared a number of things that are important in the upbringing of our families," she said

Chagunda said being the second event, the feedback has been great and she believes that future events are going to be awesome. However Chagunda said on 15 October they will also bring families together for lunch.

Participants from Kenya, Susan Ngugi and Sue Nyaga said they both enjoyed the event and thanked Umodzi Park for organizing such a colourful event for women.

"I enjoyed the event, it was colorful and I loved how Malawian women were shining in their outfits. The topics shared were educative and I learnt something special that I will also share with some women in Nairobi," Sue Nyaga said

The event was patronized by mothers and their daughters with giveaways from Presidential Hotel, Spar and the wild Orchard restaurant.

Apart from appreciating yummy foods from Umodzi Park Hotel, women also had a chance to enjoy live performance of top notch musicians in the country including Faith Mussa and Kelly Kay.

