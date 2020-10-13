Namibia: Gipf Calls On Members to Update Details

THE Government Institutions Pension Fund has called on its members to visit their employers' human resources offices to verify whether they are registered on the fund's system.

This is to ensure that member information and that of their beneficiaries are up to date.

Accurate member information and updated particulars, the fund says, will assist in processing and paying benefits timeously.

"GIPF appeals to all members to complete or update their beneficiary nomination forms on an annual basis. These forms are found at a members' HR offices or at the nearest GIPF office. The completed form should be placed in the member's file at the member's HR office once completed," said fund operations manager Anna Hambuda.

She further said the fund is also calling on members to ensure their national documents and those of their beneficiaries, such as full birth certificates, identity cards and marriage certificates, are accurate.