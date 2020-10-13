Nigeria: Ashafa, Delivering Govt's Mandate of Providing Affordable Housing to Nigeria

The new management team of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) which was inaugurated on the 13th of August, 2020 clearly came with only one agenda: to hit the ground running. Within sixty days, one begins to wonder if the FHA suddenly woke up from slumber or a deliberately induced coma.

Over a long period of time, the Federal Housing Authority seemed to have derailed from purpose. As an agency that was set up in 1973 for the provision of affordable public housing for the benefit of all Nigerians, one would have expected a solution-oriented, accessible and people-friendly organization working towards the achievement of its mandate. Unfortunately, this has not been the case. Consequently, successive administrations began to pay less attention to the activities of the FHA because it seemed the Authority was working at cross purposes with the mandate it was set up to achieve.

With Senator Gbenga Ashafa at the helm of affairs at the FHA, the message from the new management was loud and clear: We are here to work. The management has since begun the herculean task of repositioning the Authority and ensuring that its reputation as a low-impact agency is changed for good.

A major change that came with the new management is the internal restructuring and reshuffling of key management staff under the Business Development and Finance directorates. The goal was clearly to leverage on expertise and efficiency while boosting staff morale. At the same time, the new management embarked on working visits to inspect various construction sites and housing schemes under development within the Federal Capital Territory and the South West.

Knowing the strategic importance of partnering with state governments towards the achievement of its mandate, Senator Ashafa met with, and secured the commitments of the Governors of Lagos and Oyo States. He also made use of the visits to reiterate the readiness of the Authority to deliver on its mandate of providing affordable housing across the 36 states of the country.

Clearly, Nigerians are now seeing a more pragmatic synergy between the Federal Housing Authority, the Federal Mortgage Bank, and the Family Homes Fund towards delivering on the Economic Sustainability Plan of the Federal Government of Nigeria. Under the plan, the Government has proposed the delivery of 300,000 housing units annually across the country and this will be done in partnership with the private sector and with the use of direct labour in order to create jobs and drive the economy.

Without doubt, one of the most critical factors in achieving the goals set before this management team is funding. In order to facilitate the prioritization of the housing sector, the Management has met with the officials of the Ministry of Finance, the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Budget Office and the leadership of the National Assembly. On the other hand, the Authority continues to explore Public-Private partnerships (PPPs) for the development of its sites.

The FHA has also partnered with the Family Homes Funds to provide a minimum of 1000 housing units in a new site in Bwari, Abuja. While PPP's for Lugbe, Kabusu, and Apo/Guzape are also in the works. The quickest win for the Ashafa-led management, however, would be the completion of over 700 housing units in Lugbe, Abuja. This project is expected to be completed before the end of 2020 when the remaining funds are released by the Federal Government.

Outside the Federal Capital Territory, the FHA has partnered with the Lagos State Government on the redevelopment of the infrastructure in FESTAC town. The FHA is also in the process of securing funding and PPPs to complete projects in Benue, Cross River, Ibadan, Owerri, Kaduna and Bayelsa States, amongst others.

An interesting scheme for which credit should be given to the FHA is the Cooperative Housing Development Schemes that is intended for the benefit of public servants. This scheme is being facilitated through the Federal Housing Authority Mortgage Bank. The scheme finances building projects for registered cooperatives in order to make them affordable.

The new leadership at the Federal Housing Authority is working for the benefit of all Nigerians. Unfortunately, building for the masses requires a process that cannot be completed in sixty days. Ashafa and his team are moving the FHA forward.

Written by Engr. Musa Ibrahim,

A public analyst.