Nigeria: #EndSARS - You Chose to Be a Dictator - Genevieve Nnaji Blasts Wike

13 October 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Juliet Ebirim

Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji has lashed out at Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, for barring residents from staging an #EndSARS protest in the state.

The state government last night released a statement barring residents from engaging in any peaceful protest.

According to the statement, anyone who participates in any protest will be made to face the law. The statement added that the Federal government has disbanded SARS hence there is no need for the protest.

The movie star disagreed with the governor's decision and took to Twitter to blast him.

She wrote

"Your moustache says it all. You could have chosen to be any kind of leader you wanted. You chose to be a dictator. Do you have children? That's a shame. LEADERS WILL BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE for every loss of innocent life in their State. #ENDSARSOPPRESSION #EndSarsNow"

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Fire Breaks Out on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's Highest Peak
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Govt Introduces Revised South African Land Expropriation Bill
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.