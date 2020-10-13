South Africa: Gauteng Pair Denied Bail for Fraud and Corruption

press release

Gauteng — Bail was refused to a Durban based Chief Executive Officer and a stock clerk accused of enticing a chicken farm employee with a R60 000-00 gratification last week Friday.

The Kempton Park Regional Court postponed the matter to Wednesday, 14 October 2020, for a formal bail application.

The Serious Organised Crime Investigation in Pretoria apprehended the Suman Panday (42) Chief Executive Officer at Blackie Plastics and his co-accused Madikana Gerald Mapokgola (31) a stock clerk at Day Break Farm in Centurion during an operation at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park last Friday.

It is alleged that Panday and Mapokgola approached an employee from Olifantsfontein chicken farm to influence the awarding of a tender to Blackie Plastics towards supplying chicken plastic wraps with a promise of once off R60 000-00 gratification and a monthly allowance. The employee reported the matter to the Hawks which led to their capture after handing over the R60 000-00 at a classy restaurant.

Both suspects are facing charges of fraud and corruption. Investigations continue.