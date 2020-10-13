South Africa: Kathu Crime Prevention Members Arrest Two Suspects for Robbery and Business Burglary

press release

On Monday, 12 October 2020 at 23:00 members of the Kathu Crime prevention unit, namely Sgt Ben Eiman and Constables Blythe Jantjes and Beatriz Canchibatho made sure that a robber was apprehended, arrested and the stolen property recovered after a robbery earlier the evening in Kathu.

The members searched for the suspect who allegedly robbed his victim in Kameeldoring Street in Kathu at 19:30 and was apprehended and arrested in Rietbok Street at 23:00 after searching for him.

The suspect was found in possession of Samsung Galaxy A21 cellphone with a memory card and simcard valued at R4000-00.

A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged for robbery with a weapon other than a firearm.

In an unrelated incident on Sunday, 11 October 2020, the same three members arrested a 20-year-old man at 17:30 in Mapoteng settlement for Burglary business after they found him in possession of suspected stolen property that was stolen during a burglary earlier.

The members assisted Constables Lestedi and Sai of D relief who had information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect.

Both suspects will soon appear in the Kathu Magistrates court.

The police is issuing a stern warning to the public to reject and report stolen property and refrain from buying stolen goods as it is a criminal offence.