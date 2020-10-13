South Africa: Kwamakhuta Police Officer Accused of Rape Is Subjected to Internal Disciplinary Processes

13 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula has confirmed that the KwaMakhuta police officer who is accused of rape has been subjected to internal disciplinary processes whilst the criminal case is investigated by IPID.

On 25 September 2020, the victim (24) and the suspect (32) were involved in an altercation at a tuckshop in KwaMakhuta. It is alleged that the suspect then took the victim to the police station to sort out the problem. Whilst at the police station the victim was allegedly raped by the suspect before she was released. She reported the matter to her grandmother who took her to a clinic. The Station Commander was notified of the incident by the clinic and immediately initiated a criminal investigation before informing IPID of the allegations. The police officer has not been at work since being served with a notice of the disciplinary investigation against him.

"I am confident that investigators at IPID will ensure that the perpetrator faces the full might of the law. We are also pleased that the police officer is facing internal disciplinary processes. We will always give our full support to IPID when police officers are accused of criminality as no person is above the laws of this country," said Lieutenant General Jula.

