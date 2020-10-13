South Africa: Missing Man Sought By Kwadabeka Police

13 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police in KwaDabeka are appealing to the community to assist with regards to a missing person, Sabelo Mdadane (23). He was last seen by one of his the pastors on 08 October 2020 at about 13:00, at St. John Apostolic Church at Clermont (Echibini) where he was kept for treatment as he is mental disturbed. He is of medium height brown in complex with particularly flat nose, black hair and uneven teeth. He was wearing black pent, Mustad T-shirt, black flaps and navy jacket.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the investigating officer, Detective Captain Simphiwe Nene on 079 500 0299 / 031 711 9949 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Read the original article on SAPS.

