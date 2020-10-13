Ghana: NSA Director General Eulogises SWAG

13 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Professor Peter Twumasi, has heaped praises on the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) for a successful 45th awards event.

SWAG last Saturday held their annual prestigious awards in Accra to honour sports athletes, individuals and organisations who have exceptionally contributed to sports development and promotion in Ghana.

The President of SWAG, Mr Kwabena Yeboah, was full of praise for the high attendance of the Awards Night by eminent personalities including The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr Isaac Asiamah, the Chief Justice Representative, CEO of MTN Ghana (Awards Sponsor), Mr Selorm Adadevoh and other heads of corporations.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) President also joined the ceremony from his Turkish base where the Black Stars were engaging in a couple of friendlies.

Professor Twumasi, who picked an award, said in his acceptance remarks that he was grateful to SWAG for recognising his immense contribution to the sporting industry, adding that the Honorary Award was dedicated to the hardworking staff of NSA.

Some athletes who picked up awards on the night were Asante Kotoko's shot-stopper Felix Annan, Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew, boxer Richard Oblitey Commey, athletes Joseph Paul Amoah and Raphael Bostyo Nkegbe - who was adjudged Sports Personality of the Year.

