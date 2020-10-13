Ghana: Itel Launches New Phones, TV Sets On Ghanaian Market

13 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alfred Nii Arday Ankrah

Itel, a fast-growing mobile phone provider, has launched its latest 'S' series smart phones on the Ghanaian market.

As part of the launch, the company introduced its new Itel television sets and the company's new brand direction and slogan, 'Enjoy Better Life'.

The Marketing Communications Officer of Itel, Mr Michael Tuekpe, said at the launch that the introduction of the new phones and television sets was based on consumer research conducted by the company.

"Per the result, Itel identified that consumers have very high interest and demand for electronic products, including TV, TWS earphones and smartband," he said.

Mr Tuekpe explained that the latest Smartphones from Selfie Series S16 and S16 Pro, which are slim, had been uniquely designed.

"The two large displays take full advantage of the minimal presence of front cameras to make watching videos and playing games a bigger and more enjoyable endeavour," he said.

Touching on the new Itel TV, he said the S321 and S431 have built-in user-friendly i-cast feature, and allow users to enjoy a bigger viewing experience by projecting the smartphone screen to Itel TV without wifi, router or cables.

Mr Tuekpe said new phones and television sets came with "A+ grade panel and DVB-T2/S2 decoder, which is a digital satellite transmission technology to offer more numbers of channels for user's TV transmissions."

He further indicated that Itel D243 TV was covered by an extra glass made from tempered glass materials, which could better protect the products against shocks.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Three Days of Kilimanjaro Fire
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.