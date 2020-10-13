Egypt Reserves of Basic Commodities Safe, Above Int'l Standards - Official

13 October 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's strategic reserve of basic commodities is safe and above international standards, the chairman of the Holding Company for Food Industries assured Tuesday Oct 13,2020.

The strategic reserve of oils is enough for four months, Ahmed Hassanein said in statements to MENA.

Sugar reserves will suffice for seven months and rice is enough for not less than three months, he noted.

Hassanein added that the strategic reserves of poultry could last until the first half of 2021, while meat reserves are enough for more than one year.

Asked about the impact of coronavirus on the supply of commodities, Hassanein told MENA that the government acted professionally to secure goods in big quantities at the different outlets. That's why no shortage or price hikes were reported over the past period, he noted.

Hassanein stressed that his company would continue to act to secure commodities for citizens.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2020 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved.

