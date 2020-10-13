Ghana: It's Fake News! ... No Govt Official Arrested in UK - Oppong Nkrumah

13 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has disclosed that no government official has been arrested with 26 million pounds in the UK.

Additionally it is also untrue that UK authorities have intercepted a haul of cash from Ghana to the UK.

Speaking on Takoradi based Skyy Power FM on Monday, the minister accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of fabricating the news as part of their planned propaganda ahead of the December polls.

According to him, as the country draws closer to the December polls, the opposition NDC will deploy all manner of propaganda tools in a desperate bid to sway voters pointing to the substantive matter as one of such propaganda techniques.

"No government official has been arrested in the UK. It is a total fabrication and we are clear in our minds that it is a fabrication by the NDC and it is part of their strategy for these last eight weeks where they will be churning out a lot of fabrication, lies and fake audio tapes. We are clear in our minds that it is the NDC for one or two reasons. The first person to articulate it publicly is the Honorable Inusah Fusieni, an NDC Member of Parliament.

"They are the ones who are championing it and articulating it on their online media platforms including Radio Gold online. And now you can also find that there is a fake audio tape that purport to be an international news broadcast on it which is being circulated since last night," he said.

He said the strategy is similar to the one deployed by the NDC weeks before the 2008 general elections and has been part of their propaganda architecture especially in election years.

However, the Minister called on the media and the general public to ignore such fabrication and most importantly be on the lookout for similar fabrication in the future from the NDC as the two major political parties in the country battle for votes.

"We are calling on first of all the media and the general Ghanaian public not to fall for this fabrications and fake doctored or cooked up tapes that they are going to be churning out in the next eight weeks as we get ready for the elections," he added.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

