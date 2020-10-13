Ghana: CBG's 'We Stand With You' Campaign Kicks Off

13 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG), has launched its campaign as part of its second anniversary activities to reward customers and prospective customers who have supported deprived communities, institutions, groups, families, and individuals during the COVID-19 crisis.

CBG, in a press statement on the programme said the three-month campaign dubbed 'We Stand With You', which started this month, was a weekly national search "to find the best Covid-19 testimonials from the public during these unprecedented times."

"CBG seeks to stand with the Care Giver at a local hospital who continually encouraged the morale of self-isolating patients; the Young Student who offered to buy groceries for an elderly neighbour; a teacher who provided free online teaching to children whose parents can't afford to pay, and a landlord who offered free rent to his tenants during the lockdown," the statement said.

According to the statement, daily wage labourers, slum dwellers, the disabled, and poor communities were affected most and it was amazing how some individuals took upon themselves to assist needy communities, institutions, groups, families, and individuals.

In line with CBG'S tagline, 'We Stand With You', the statements said the bank had deemed it important to reward those heroes who stood with the needy through an act of kindness, no matter how large or small.

The statements said each week, a 'We Stand With You' winner would be chosen and rewarded with GH₵1,000.

Also, the winner would be celebrated on all CBG social media platforms for one week until the next winner was selected the following week.

To participate in the 'We Stand With You' campaign, individuals would post their stories, picture(s) and testimonials of their act of kindness during the COVID-19 crisis on CBG's social media platforms.

The 'We Stand With You' campaign is a selection of good news stories that illustrate solidarity and humanity during the COVID-19 crisis.

