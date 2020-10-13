Ghana: FDA to Explore Ways to Improve Services

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has reiterated its commitment to explore more innovative ways of improving their services without compromising on the quality of product.

The Authority explained that it had made online provisions for easy access to some of its services, adding that the introduction of the progressive licensing scheme for small-scale and cottage-size food processors was a three-stage licensing regime aimed at supporting these business units to improve on the safety, quality and wholesomeness of their products.

These statements were made on Friday at a short ceremony at the FDA head office in Accra to end this year's Customer Service Week on the theme "Dream Team".

The week-long activity was to celebrate its clients and rededicate its services to them.

Mrs Akua Owusua Amartey, Acting Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Cosmetics, Medical Devices and Household Chemicals-Substances Division, in her closing remarks, said clients formed the most important component of the activities of the Authority and expressed gratitude to its clients for the loyalty and collaboration.

She said clients had over the years complained bitterly of the bureaucracy they had to go through in order to access a service at the Authority.

She said efforts had been made to address the challenge to achieve efficient and stress-free operations to create better experiences for the clients.

"Customers are currently being engaged in the assessment of our operations through official channels, including suggestion box at the reception, for comments and observations," she noted.

Mrs Owusua Amartey said the Client Service Staff had received further training to boost their capabilities to effectively manage the usual large number of clients, to reduce the client waiting time, while ensuring the adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

She said the FDA had strived to improve on its services and that it was not ready to relent on that.