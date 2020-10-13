South Africa: Committee On Health Adopts Terms of Reference for External Service Provider to Process Submissions

document

The Portfolio Committee on Health received a presentation today from the team of parliamentary content officials on the terms of reference for the external service provider for the processing of the National Health Insurance (NHI) submissions.

The external service provider which will be recruited according to Parliament's Supply Chain Management policy must have a relevant experience on data analysis and report writing. A reputable research institution with a demonstrable research capacity is preferred for the work.

The terms of reference include data capturing, analysis and synthesis of key views, indexing, report writing on the substance of the submissions on NHI and the provision of an implementation plan for all of that.

The committee will create time soon to consider all the provincial reports of oral submissions and receive submissions from organisations on the Bill before it receives the final report from the external service provider.