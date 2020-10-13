South Africa: Committee On Health Adopts Terms of Reference for External Service Provider to Process Submissions

13 October 2020
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Portfolio Committee on Health received a presentation today from the team of parliamentary content officials on the terms of reference for the external service provider for the processing of the National Health Insurance (NHI) submissions.

The external service provider which will be recruited according to Parliament's Supply Chain Management policy must have a relevant experience on data analysis and report writing. A reputable research institution with a demonstrable research capacity is preferred for the work.

The terms of reference include data capturing, analysis and synthesis of key views, indexing, report writing on the substance of the submissions on NHI and the provision of an implementation plan for all of that.

The committee will create time soon to consider all the provincial reports of oral submissions and receive submissions from organisations on the Bill before it receives the final report from the external service provider.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Parliament of South Africa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Fire Breaks Out on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's Highest Peak
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally
Govt Introduces Revised South African Land Expropriation Bill

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.