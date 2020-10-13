Egypt: Fiance Min. - Egypt Created Favorable Investment Climate Under Wise Leadership

Egypt under its wise leadership managed throughout the past few years to overcome the challenges of power, natural gas and roads shortage alongside creating favorable investment climate, said Finance Minister Mohammed Maait on Monday Oct 12,2020.

The minister was addressing the sixth Regional Health Insurance and Healthcare Forum, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance today.

The size of investments in the electricity sector approaches EGP 750 billion, including setting up four power stations, the most advanced in the world along with Benban Solar Project in the Upper Egypt governorate of Aswan.

The minister, also, shed light on the achievements realized in attaining self-sufficiency in the natural gas, upgrading roads and setting up comprehensive traffic axes.