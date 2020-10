Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhi opened on Monday Oct 12, 2020 the Egyptian Child Olympics on behalf of Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli.

The event is organized under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

Sobhi underlined that his ministry's plans go in line with the political leadership vision which seeks to promote patriotism.

About 68,000 children from various Egyptian governorates take part in the event, Sobhi noted.