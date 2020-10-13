Egypt: Madbouli, Public Business Sector Min. Probe Ministry's Activities

13 October 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said on Monday Oct 12, 2020 the State continues to develop the companies of the public business sector, which suffered from financial distress over the past years.

Madbouli was speaking during his video-conference meeting with Public Business Sector Minister Hesham Tawfik to discuss the ministry's activities.

Tawfik reviewed the ministry's executive steps over the past period regarding the cultivation of short-staple cotton in eastern Uweinat and the manufactory of electric cars.

The minister pointed out that the KIMA project in Aswan is ready for inauguration with investments worth EGP 11.4 billion as well as Fayoum's cotton gin.

Copyright © 2020 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved.

