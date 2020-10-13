Nigeria: Audit Process Central to Corruption War - Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the public audit process is central to any meaningful strategy to fight waste or misappropriation of public resources.

He said this in Abuja on Monday while declaring open a Virtual Workshop organised by the Office of the Auditor-General in conjunction with the Office of the Secretary to the Government for Federal Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers of MDAs.

Osinbajo said the focus on the functional responsibilities of the accounting officers of MDAs in audit processes and engagement procedures was crucial for discovering malfeasance and preventive measures.

He said an audit could be "advertently or inadvertently" frustrated by poor synergy between the auditor and the auditee.

He said this appeared to be a cause for concern for the office of the auditor general.