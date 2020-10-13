Nigeria: I'll Never Support Nigeria's Breakup - Bode George

Lagos — A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has declared that he will not support the breakup of Nigeria.

According to him, Nigeria is a "beautiful aggregation and a massive nation."

But he said the current system of government must be restructured in a way to give more powers to the states and allow them control their resources.

Speaking with Daily Trust, the former military governor of Ondo State, said the current governance structure has never worked and it will never work.

He said instead of advocating for the breakup of Nigeria as some people were doing with the Oduduwa Republic, Biafra Nation, among other secessionist agitations, the current governance structure must be restructured.