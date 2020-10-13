Namibia: Mushelenga Reaches Out to Omaheke

13 October 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Hileni Mwandingi

Information minister Peya Mushelenga recently paid a courtesy visit to the Omaheke region to acquaint himself with the operations and services on the ground.

During his first familiarisation visit to the region - the first since becoming information minister - Mushelenga said he also wanted to assess issues related to network coverage and see firsthand where improvement is needed.

Omaheke governor Pijoo Nganate narrated how connectivity remains a challenge in remote areas in terms of cellular and radio network.

He said in some parts of the region, communities are only able to listen to one station, while in others there is just no access to anything and people usually travel distances to make phone calls.

Nganate further called for mandatory working conditions between MICT and government media parastatals like NBC, New Era and Nampa when it comes to covering and airing stories, saying there should be a fair share of airtime and representation in news.

To this, Mushelenga shared the same sentiments with the governor, saying the government media employees should coordinate and not compete, as they have the obligation to objectively keep the public informed. He further called for them to practice a balanced reporting by reporting not only the challenges but the successes as well, adding that they should be comprehensive and on time.

Mushelenga also advised MICT journalists to draw up a programme to ensure they have covered stories from all the constituencies and not only focus on urban areas.

The minister then officially handed over the equipment to the Otjombinde Multi-purpose Community Centre, which was donated by Telecom.

The donated items consist of two laptops, audiovisual camera, tripod and a microphone - and it will be used by the volunteers at that centre to capture visuals when telling the stories from their constituency.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Fire Breaks Out on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's Highest Peak
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally
Govt Introduces Revised South African Land Expropriation Bill

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.