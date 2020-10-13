Nigeria: How Legendary Drogba Influenced My Football - Osimhen

13 October 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola Jide

Super Eagles and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen has said Côte d'Ivoire legendary striker, Didier Drogba played a huge role in shaping his footballing career.

The young striker who revealed this in an interview recently posted by the club on Twitter, Osimhen said Drogba is someone he looks up to ever since he knew him.

"Drogba is someone I look up to. A man asked me who I played like and I said I didn't know. He asked me to go to YouTube and check out Drogba and that was where I fell in love with the kind of player and man he is. He has added a lot to my game that is helping me out till today," he said.

He also said his move to Napoli was a dream come true for him after experiencing some setback early in his career while aiming to win the most coveted individual prize in African football.

"My dream is to become the African Footballer of the Year, and I think I still have a long way to go in achieving that dream. I'm really working towards that direction and I think I'm on the right path," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Fire Breaks Out on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's Highest Peak
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally
Govt Introduces Revised South African Land Expropriation Bill

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.