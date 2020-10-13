Nigeria: How Legendary Drogba Influenced My Football - Osimhen

Super Eagles and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen has said Côte d'Ivoire legendary striker, Didier Drogba played a huge role in shaping his footballing career.

The young striker who revealed this in an interview recently posted by the club on Twitter, Osimhen said Drogba is someone he looks up to ever since he knew him.

"Drogba is someone I look up to. A man asked me who I played like and I said I didn't know. He asked me to go to YouTube and check out Drogba and that was where I fell in love with the kind of player and man he is. He has added a lot to my game that is helping me out till today," he said.

He also said his move to Napoli was a dream come true for him after experiencing some setback early in his career while aiming to win the most coveted individual prize in African football.

"My dream is to become the African Footballer of the Year, and I think I still have a long way to go in achieving that dream. I'm really working towards that direction and I think I'm on the right path," he said.