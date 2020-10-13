Namibia: Stiff Penalties for Non-Compliance of Covid-19 Public, Environmental Health Act Still in Play - Minister Warns

13 October 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr. Kalumbi Shangula on Monday reiterated that the country's Public and environmental health Act which is currently in force, prescribes stiff penalties for non-compliance, hence citizens have to comply irrespective of the circumstances.

"Social distancing, wearing of masks, hand washing and sanitizing are important tools in preventing the transmission of COVID-19," Shangula said during a daily update

Shangula said the magic number for public gatherings remains 50 persons, as he urged service providers in hair saloons, in public transport, in public offices to practice and maintain the safety measures to prevent the further spread of the virus.

"Of the cases 53 recorded cases today, 40 cases are from Windhoek. Twenty-three of them are from Correctional facilities. We advise that the congestion in the correctional facilities receive due attention from management and everybody the above measures," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Namibia's cumulative total now stands at 11,989 of which 9,913 cases have recovered, while 129 deaths have occurred.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Fire Breaks Out on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's Highest Peak
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally
Govt Introduces Revised South African Land Expropriation Bill

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.