Southern Africa: SADC-PF Adopts Transformation Document Towards a Regional Parliament

13 October 2020
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

National Assembly Speaker Ms Thandi Modise has welcomed the adoption of the comprehensive Strategic Lobby Document aimed at transforming the South African Development Community Parliamentary Forum (SADC-PF) into a regional Parliament.

During its 47th Plenary Assembly members of the SADC-PF adopted the lobby document which provides a codified refence for the collective strategic engagement of Heads of States, Ministers of Foreign Affairs and other relevant stakeholders in pursuit of the transformation agenda. The theme of this three-day virtual session was: "The Role Of Parliaments In Strengthening Accountability During A Pandemic: The Case Of Covid-19"

Speaking at the conclusion of the plenary session, Speaker Modise said: "This has been a long way coming and we feel we are making real progress now. All that is left is for each member Parliament to ensure that their countries are ready to ratify this move."

The Plenary Assembly implored SADC-PF Members to continue pursuing persuasive lobby initiatives on transformation, guided by the Strategic Lobby Document, ahead of the SADC Council scheduled for March 2021.

The SADC-PF intends to continue to be the flag-bearer of democratisation and the proponent of democratic values in collaboration with its Member Parliaments.

Other matters discussed during the session included how new parliamentary rules had to be developed to cater for virtual and/or hybrid plenary sessions and committee meetings, and how technology has been utilised to ensure that all aspects of the work of parliament continues (including virtual question time, public hearings, committee meetings, and so others).

During the session leaders of delegation were given an opportunity to share their experiences of their Parliaments' operation under COVID-19. This presented a valuable opportunity for parliaments to learn from one another to ensure that they continue to fulfil their constitutional duties under new circumstances.

Speaker Modise used the opportunity to share how the SA Parliament has had to learn and adapt to the evolving challenges brought on by the outbreak of Covid-19. "This has not been without challenges, as in some instances we were taken to court on the basis that our oversight was not adequate. In those few instances, the courts have found in our favour," she concluded.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Parliament of South Africa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Fire Breaks Out on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's Highest Peak
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally
Govt Introduces Revised South African Land Expropriation Bill

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.