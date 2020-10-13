Sudan: Attorney General Calls for Removing Sudan From Terrorism List

Khartoum — Attorney General Hon. Taj Al-Sir Ali Al-Hibir has called on the international community to support removing Sudan from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism, referring to the radical change that occurred in Sudan's foreign policy and its efforts in combating terrorism and supporting peace, which culminated in the signing of the peace agreement between the government and the armed struggle movements earlier this month.

Hon. Al-Hibir, addressing through video conference technology the Conference of States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, indicated that Sudan is considered a country of transit for human trafficking, stressing that through the legislative system and the work of the justice and security agencies, great efforts have been made by the country to combat human trafficking, weapons and drugs trafficking and terrorism and money laundering.

He pointed out that Sudan, in cooperation with neighboring and friendly countries, was able to arrest a large number of criminal groups and networks and bring them to courts who were sentenced to prison terms.

The Attorney General explained that combating transnational crime requires great efforts from the security and police agencies, the public prosecution and the judiciary, and that these efforts are costing the country huge sums of money because of huge financial capabilities of these gangs, calling on the international community to stand by the country and support it to raise the efficiency of the security, police, judicial and prosecution agencies; and providing the necessary logistic and technical aids to assist them in enforcing the law and what is necessary to prevent the occurrence of crime and dismantle organized criminal networks.

In the same context, the Attorney General said that at the national level; Sudan has taken legislative and administrative measures to enforce the provisions of the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, including issuance of many laws in the areas of combating human trafficking.

Concerning regional and international cooperation, the Attorney General explained that Sudan has ratified the Arab Convention on Combating Terrorism, the Arab Agreement to Combat Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing; the Arab Convention for Combating Transnational Organized Crime, the United Nations Convention against Terrorism; the United Nations Convention against Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism; United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime; the United Nations Convention for the Prevention of Terrorist Explosions and the United Nations Convention on the Prevention of Taking of Hostages.