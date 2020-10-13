East Africa: Easf Delegation Commences Its Mission

13 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The visiting delegation of the secretariat and command of Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF) has started its mission of verification of the Sudanese troops participating in EASF at the training center of the special forces at Al Merkheiat area in the presence of the Director of the International Relations Department at the Ministry of Defense, Maj. Gen. Abdel-Salaam Abdel-Hameed.

The EASF delegation arrived in Sudan Saturday to verify the personnel pledged by Sudan to EASF with its military, police and civilian components.

It is noteworthy that Sudan is an effective country in EASF as it hosted a number of its activities that aim at completion of the readiness of the forces for carrying its peace-keeping and peace-support missions in the region.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Fire Breaks Out on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's Highest Peak
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally
Govt Introduces Revised South African Land Expropriation Bill

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.