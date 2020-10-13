East Africa: Easf Delegation Commences Its Mission

Khartoum — The visiting delegation of the secretariat and command of Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF) has started its mission of verification of the Sudanese troops participating in EASF at the training center of the special forces at Al Merkheiat area in the presence of the Director of the International Relations Department at the Ministry of Defense, Maj. Gen. Abdel-Salaam Abdel-Hameed.

The EASF delegation arrived in Sudan Saturday to verify the personnel pledged by Sudan to EASF with its military, police and civilian components.

It is noteworthy that Sudan is an effective country in EASF as it hosted a number of its activities that aim at completion of the readiness of the forces for carrying its peace-keeping and peace-support missions in the region.