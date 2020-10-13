Nigeria: Police Abandon Road Over Fears of Attack By Endsars Protesters

13 October 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Eugene Agha

Lagos — There strong indications that most policemen on road and traffic duties may have abandoned their duty posts in Lagos over fears of possible attack by ENDSARS protesters.

Most points on the Mile 2-Badagry expressway was unusually without police presence, while the LASU/Igando road was also not manned.

It was learnt that most of the policemen on the Mile 2-Badagry road were a little sceptical of being posted to the road.

No reason was however given for their absence when our reporter attempted the probe into the observation.

Daily Trust had reported that there was a violent protest in Lagos by protesters of ENDSARS on Monday.

The violence later worsened at Ojuelegba area when some urchins who had allegedly hijacked the protest attempted to run over the Anti-Kidnapping unit of the Command.

Two persons, including a police inspector were killed while several others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Though, normalcy was restored by the timely intervention of the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, but the protesters had vowed to continue on Wednesday until their demands are met.

This is even as the police says it has all those who were arrested by the police over the #EndSARS protest in Lagos following a directive to that effect by the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, of Lagos State.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Fire Breaks Out on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's Highest Peak
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally
Govt Introduces Revised South African Land Expropriation Bill

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.