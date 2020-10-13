Nigeria: Police Abandon Road Over Fears of Attack By Endsars Protesters

Lagos — There strong indications that most policemen on road and traffic duties may have abandoned their duty posts in Lagos over fears of possible attack by ENDSARS protesters.

Most points on the Mile 2-Badagry expressway was unusually without police presence, while the LASU/Igando road was also not manned.

It was learnt that most of the policemen on the Mile 2-Badagry road were a little sceptical of being posted to the road.

No reason was however given for their absence when our reporter attempted the probe into the observation.

Daily Trust had reported that there was a violent protest in Lagos by protesters of ENDSARS on Monday.

The violence later worsened at Ojuelegba area when some urchins who had allegedly hijacked the protest attempted to run over the Anti-Kidnapping unit of the Command.

Two persons, including a police inspector were killed while several others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Though, normalcy was restored by the timely intervention of the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, but the protesters had vowed to continue on Wednesday until their demands are met.

This is even as the police says it has all those who were arrested by the police over the #EndSARS protest in Lagos following a directive to that effect by the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, of Lagos State.