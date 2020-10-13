Nigeria: Civil Aviation Act Amendment Begins 14 Years After

13 October 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

Lagos — As the amendment of the Civil Aviation Act, 2006 gets closer, 14 years after it was done, aviation professionals have urged the legislators on delivering new laws that would strengthen the oversight functions of the National Assembly.

The process begins with a three-day public hearing on the six executive bills slated for October 20 to 22, 2020.

The bills are seeking to amend certain aspects of the Acts establishing the six agencies being superintended by the Ministry of Aviation.

Experts called for the retention of the five per cent Ticket Sales Charge/Cargo Sales Charge (TSC/CSC), which was the main source of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) revenue before some of the agencies were included in the sharing formulae be retained and if possible improved upon so that the agency could remain strong and virile.

Engr. Ifeanyi Ogochukwu, a Licensed Air Traffic Safety Electronics Specialist said the regulatory agency should be empowered to effectively carry out oversight functions.

"NCAA must have the authority to enforce and implement compliance with economic regulation of the industry. It is obvious that most of the airlines don't have a bigger plan, people have money, they go into the business and start running an airline without structure, business plan and of course, it is bound to fail."

The Director, Centre for International Advanced and Professional Studies (CIAPS), Prof. Anthony Kila, on his part said the NCAA as a critical agency in the sector should be empowered to discharge its duties without interference.

"A good economic regulation should not be the one that will make life unnecessarily difficult, but work with them to ensure that it is sustained. That means you have to look at the cost of insurance for airlines, regime of paying for landing and parking for airlines."

Mr. Olayinka Abioye, a former General Secretary of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), said, "There are several areas in the NCAA Act that I hope can be reviewed such as the revenue sharing formula to sister agencies, the CAAs oversight functions to be expanded and deepened to cover more areas and include applicable sanctions against defaulting agencies, airlines and other relevant critical bodies within the industry such as handling companies, security companies."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Fire Breaks Out on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's Highest Peak
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally
Govt Introduces Revised South African Land Expropriation Bill

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.