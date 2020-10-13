Namibia: Parties Could Settle in Okahandja Eviction Case

A settlement could be reached in a High Court application in which minister of urban and rural development Erastus Uutoni wants to evict more than 2 000 alleged land grabbers at Okahandja.

Uutoni and the municipality of Okahandja approached the Windhoek High Court in July this year asking for an order to urgently authorise the eviction of people who allegedly occupied parts of the town's unserviced land illegally.

The group of people who were initially identified for eviction included residents living in informal structures at Ekunde, Ekunde Extension 5, Veddersdal Extension 1, 2 and 3, Five Rand Extension 3 and 4, and other municipal land occupied unlawfully.

Three locations - Veddersdal Extension 1, 2 and 3, Five Rand Extension 3 and 4 - have, however, been withdrawn from the case, and leaving only Ekunde and Ekunde Extension 5.

Uutoni's representative at Okahandja, Linus //Garoëb, yesterday said the three locations were removed from the case because they have been identified for implementation of the flexible land tenure system.

"There is a possibility that we are going to formalise those areas. It was just a mistake that they were included in the case," he said.

This means only alleged land grabbers who reside at Ekunde and Ekunde Extension 5 could be affected by the sought court order.

However, the minister and the municipality of Okahandja again failed to clearly identify the structures targeted for removal at Ekunde and Ekunde Extension 5.

High Court judge Hosea Angula on Friday postponed the case to next week to allow parties time to meet on site, identify the affected structures and file a joint status report before a judgement is made.

"I don't really understand why this matter cannot be sorted out as simple as it is," Angula said.

The people at Ekunde who would be affected by the eviction order could reportedly be relocated to a different site by the municipality. Gerub |Gaseb, who represents a community association, the Okahandja Promised Land Association, yesterday said he would welcome the proposal to relocate the concerned residents provided that the municipality gives them ablution facilities and water.

"I understand they don't want to evict people from Ekunde any more, but they just want to relocate the people who are within a 200-metre radius of the proposed land servicing they want to do there. They have to relocate those 12 or 13 people. However, we don't want the people to be taken to the dumpsite," he said.

He said he would continue exposing all corrupt land deals at Okahandja involving plots that have been sold to politicians.

"We know all the plots that have been sold illegally, including those that have been given to politicians, and they know themselves . . . " he said. |Gaseb said he was concerned there may be other people who were not represented in court who could be affected by the eviction order.

//Garoëb said the municipality would cater to these people.