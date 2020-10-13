Namibia: Parties Could Settle in Okahandja Eviction Case

13 October 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sakeus Iikela

A settlement could be reached in a High Court application in which minister of urban and rural development Erastus Uutoni wants to evict more than 2 000 alleged land grabbers at Okahandja.

Uutoni and the municipality of Okahandja approached the Windhoek High Court in July this year asking for an order to urgently authorise the eviction of people who allegedly occupied parts of the town's unserviced land illegally.

The group of people who were initially identified for eviction included residents living in informal structures at Ekunde, Ekunde Extension 5, Veddersdal Extension 1, 2 and 3, Five Rand Extension 3 and 4, and other municipal land occupied unlawfully.

Three locations - Veddersdal Extension 1, 2 and 3, Five Rand Extension 3 and 4 - have, however, been withdrawn from the case, and leaving only Ekunde and Ekunde Extension 5.

Uutoni's representative at Okahandja, Linus //Garoëb, yesterday said the three locations were removed from the case because they have been identified for implementation of the flexible land tenure system.

"There is a possibility that we are going to formalise those areas. It was just a mistake that they were included in the case," he said.

This means only alleged land grabbers who reside at Ekunde and Ekunde Extension 5 could be affected by the sought court order.

However, the minister and the municipality of Okahandja again failed to clearly identify the structures targeted for removal at Ekunde and Ekunde Extension 5.

High Court judge Hosea Angula on Friday postponed the case to next week to allow parties time to meet on site, identify the affected structures and file a joint status report before a judgement is made.

"I don't really understand why this matter cannot be sorted out as simple as it is," Angula said.

The people at Ekunde who would be affected by the eviction order could reportedly be relocated to a different site by the municipality. Gerub |Gaseb, who represents a community association, the Okahandja Promised Land Association, yesterday said he would welcome the proposal to relocate the concerned residents provided that the municipality gives them ablution facilities and water.

"I understand they don't want to evict people from Ekunde any more, but they just want to relocate the people who are within a 200-metre radius of the proposed land servicing they want to do there. They have to relocate those 12 or 13 people. However, we don't want the people to be taken to the dumpsite," he said.

He said he would continue exposing all corrupt land deals at Okahandja involving plots that have been sold to politicians.

"We know all the plots that have been sold illegally, including those that have been given to politicians, and they know themselves . . . " he said. |Gaseb said he was concerned there may be other people who were not represented in court who could be affected by the eviction order.

//Garoëb said the municipality would cater to these people.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Fire Breaks Out on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's Highest Peak
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally
Govt Introduces Revised South African Land Expropriation Bill

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.