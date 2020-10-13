Nigeria: Lawan Tasks FCC On Fairness, Justice in Recruitments

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has charged the Federal Character Commission to ensure equitable distribution of employment opportunities among all the states of the federation.

Lawan gave the charge when the Executive Chairman of the commission, Muheebbat Dankaka, led other members on a courtesy visit to his office on Monday.

"The FCC is designed purposely to provide stability in the country. No part of the country should be neglected; no part of this country should feel shortchanged, and this is the essence of the commission," Lawan said.

The Senate president said in the event that any state took undue advantage in the recruitment process, the commission should not allow any further recruitment from that state until other states are properly taken care of.

"Don't mind what people from that state will say, so long there are too many people from one part of the country in an organization, make sure other parts of the country get their share too and stop further recruitment from that state.

"We have witnessed that kind of situation where a Chief Executive Officer of an agency will simply take advantage of his office and pass through your system and get all his people into the organisation to the neglect of other parts of the country.

"Your organisation is important because you give people a sense of belonging even though it is in our character to complain of marginalisation even where there is none. But figures do not lie. Figures are there to show what every state has in every organisation".

In her remarks Dankaka urged the Senate to support the commission's request to President Muhammadu Buhari for increase funding.

Dankaka said the commission "is working on some grey areas of our Act, to make it more potent and in line with the dynamics of time."