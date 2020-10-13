Namibia: Kavango West Isolation Facility Completed

13 October 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By John Muyamba

Rundu — The Kavango West region finally has its own Covid-19 isolation facility after months of referring cases to Rundu hospital for treatment.

A prefabricated structure has been constructed in Nkurenkuru and was handed over to the health ministry about a week ago. Until recently, the region had no dedicated isolation facility to treat Covid-19 patients.

"As we speak, it is operational and fully furnished - as soon as positive cases arise they will be handled at the facility. For now there are no patients and staff that are stationed assisting at Rundu just to get more exposure as they are just idle at Nkurenkuru," said health ministry spokesperson Manga Lubita.

The region's governor Sirkka Ausiku expressed gratitude to the authorities for ensuring the completion of the facility. "The region is happy that the Ministry Health and Social Services responded positively to construct a prefabricated isolation centre for the region as a response to Covid-19," she said.

"However, the region is still requesting completion of the health centre to cater for other health-related services."

The prefabricated isolation facility took about a month to construct.

