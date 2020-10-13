South Africa: MEC Anroux Marais Visits Recently Reopened Museums and Libraries in Overberg District

press release

As all museums across the province have now been reopened, Minister Anroux Marais, yesterday, visited the Shipwreck Museum and the public library in Bredasdorp, as well as the Caledon Museum and Public Library in the Overberg District Municipality to assess protocol compliance to safely move forward in the sector's new norm.

Known as the "Graveyard of the ships", with approximately 130 shipwrecks off the Southern Cape coast since 1673, the dangerous section of coast is well documented at the Bredasdorp Shipwreck Museum as well as the rich history of the area. Encouraged by the museum's readiness to receive visitors, Minister Anroux Marais said, "Our valued visitors are more than welcome to safely visit the Shipwreck Museum to explore the primarily maritime themes, exhibiting shipwrecks along the dangerous Southern Cape coast and their influence on the development of the Overberg District Municipality as experienced today, which is well worth the stop."

At the Victorian house with artefacts and displays from Caledon's past, the Caledon Museum houses historical exhibits covering the years 1840 -1900, Minister Marais engaged with the 2 young EPWP workers ready to safely welcome visitors to both sites in Constitution Street, Caledon. Equipped with the necessary PPE and compliance measures in place, the excited staff expressed how happy they are to be back at work to open their doors again to continue sharing the cultural history and heritage significance of Caledon and its surroundings not only with locals, but with those outside of the municipality, and as international tourism reopens, visitors from abroad as well.

Use our Living Atlas to see all of our museums and find out more about each facility.

At the library visits, Minister Marais was heartened to hear how much the staff missed serving their communities and the innovative ways in which they continued to do so during lockdown. These included using social media platforms such as Facebook pages for online stories and activities, while websites and Whatsapp accounts were created to communicate changes and updates during the uncertain times. Following the library visits, Minister Marais said, "It truly is motivating to witness first-hand the passion and selfless dedication espoused by our frontline library staff, who have gone over and above the call of duty to serve those who call the Western Cape home through the largest library network in South Africa, proactively committed to empowering the communities they form the very heart of. Thank you is indeed an understatement".

As all libraries across the province have not been reopened as yet, for more details on our library services, kindly follow https://www.westerncape.gov.za/your_gov/106

As the Western Cape Government innovatively focusses on increasing safety and creating opportunities to increase our social capacity and wellbeing, the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport remains instrumental in creating a province in which we live healthier lifestyles in safer environments and are more prepared for tomorrow's economy.

Attached are photographs captured at the Shipwreck Museum, Bredasdorp Public Library and Caledon Museum. More photographs are available upon request.