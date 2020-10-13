Namibia: Council Convinced Me to Bid for Omatala - Shapumba

PROPERTY mogul Erastus 'Chicco' Shapumba says he was talked into bidding for the Omatala plot at a mere N$2,5 million by the Oshakati Town Council.

In June 2016, the council sold erf 1342 along the main road, previously known as Omatala, to Mouse Properties Ninety Eight, solely owned by Shapumba, for N$2,5 million.

The land has been used as an open market and bus terminal for decades.

Shapumba paid the town council N$2,5 million on 13 July 2016.

He says he became aware of the Omatala land sale after being approached by councillor Onesmus Shilunga, who told him about the land that was soon to be advertised by the town council as for sale and encouraged him to bid.

He further says Ores Shilunga, the council's property development manager, told him there was no fixed price on the land as the price would be determined by the council upon evaluating the tender bids.

"I then became somewhat confused because I did not understand how such prime land could be sold without a bargaining price unit," he says.

Shapumba says he then informed his consulting engineers and architects to draw up a proposal which he presented to the town council, after which he emerged as the overall winner - beating other offers.

He has followed all procedures and paid the exact amount quoted by the town council, Shapumba says.

He further accuses council officials of trying to meddle in his business deals, adding he did not get any favours from the council.

Last week, Onesmus Shilunga said he wants his fellow local authority councillors and officials at the council investigated on how the land, estimated to cost more than N$30 million, was sold for a mere N$2,5 million.

He said the council had received business proposals from 11 entities, with some offering between N$150 million and a billion dollars.

Shapumba's proposal ranked fifth out of the 11 proposals, Shilunga said.

Shapumba, however, insists that Shilunga was among the councillors who passed the resolution and approved of Mouse Properties buying the land.

"It's about five years now since I bought Omatala . . . why is he only coming out now after all those years? . . . And why did the council accept my money if they think it is too little to purchase the land?" Shapumba asks.

Shilunga confirmed that he informed Shapumba of the Omatala land sale, but wants the matter to be investigated as he feels the land was sold dubiously.

He said the resolution to approve the sale was done in 2015 after he was voted out as a councillor.

"I want to know how it came about for the land to be sold for a mere N$2,5 million when it's worth more than that amount. We want our town to be developed further," he said.

Ores Shilunga could not be reached for comment.

After the land was sold to Shapumba, the council appointed a property valuator, which valued the property at N$30,4 million by 1 July 2016.

High Court acting judge Orben Sibeya in February this year concluded in a judgement that the minister of urban and rural development had been justified in refusing to approve the sale of the plot of land at Oshakati to Shapumba's close corporation.

The town council's decision to set "a giveaway price" of N$2,5 million for the property against public policy allowed the minister to act within her powers to refuse to approve the sale, Sibeya said.

Shapumba's Mouse Properties Ninety Eight gave notice it would appeal to the Supreme Court against the High Court judgement.

The company claims Sibeya erred when he did not review and reverse the minister's decision to refuse the approval of the sale to Mouse Properties.

It is also claimed in the appeal notice that the minister did not treat Mouse Properties fairly before deciding not to approve the sale of the land.