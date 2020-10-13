Nigeria: No Going Back On SARS Reforms, Says Presidency

13 October 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Idowu Isamotu

The Presidency has reiterated that the Nigerian Police Force would be mandated to reform its system following the growing outrage trailing atrocities of the disbanded Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Garba Shehu, a presidential spokesperson, stated this in an interview with the BBC, adding that police officers proven to have been involved in human rights abuses would be brought to justice.

The presidential aide was reacting to insinuations in various quarters that President Muhammadu Buhari was deceiving Nigerians with FSARS' disbandment.

"The president's word is that, the dissolution of SARS is the first step to extensive police reform. The reform that will bring back police to their primary duty of protection of lives and property. Everything can't be finished one day, it would be carried out forthrightly as part of what anybody could expect.

"President is clear in his statement this afternoon that whoever is found to have been involved in the wrongdoing in the excessive use of force or extra-judicial killings will be brought to justice. Whatever that means, they would be brought to justice.

"The system of justice we have in the country prescribes that, first, there will be investigation, then, conviction. There cannot be conviction before investigation and trial.

"So, Nigerians should have faith in the system. That you are deployed to Lagos or Abeokuta, and you are found to have soiled your hand in this unwanted act, the long hand of the law will still reach where you are."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

