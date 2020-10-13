South Africa: Relatives Sought By Sydenham Detectives

13 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Sydenham Detectives making an appeal to members of the community for assistance with regards the relatives of an unknown man who was found in their area. The skeletal remains were found in the dense bush in Rippon Road, Sydenham. The deceased had a rosary chain with a cross and a distinctive 'Lawrence' watch entangled on the remains.

A post mortem was conducted on the remains. It was concluded by the pathologist the remains are most likely is of an African male approximately 20 to 40 years old. He was wearing a black Nike tracksuit, white Nike takkies size 7 or 8, a red and white rosary with a cross and a red Lawrence wristwatch with red stones on the band. The Pathologist estimates the person was killed between a month and six months ago.

Anyone with information that can assist detectives is urged to contact Detective Warrant Officer Reddi 084 556 6032/031 203 2703/4 or Crime Stop 08600 10111.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Fire Breaks Out on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's Highest Peak
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally
Govt Introduces Revised South African Land Expropriation Bill

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.