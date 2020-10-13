South Africa: Relatives Sought By Sydenham Detectives

press release

Sydenham Detectives making an appeal to members of the community for assistance with regards the relatives of an unknown man who was found in their area. The skeletal remains were found in the dense bush in Rippon Road, Sydenham. The deceased had a rosary chain with a cross and a distinctive 'Lawrence' watch entangled on the remains.

A post mortem was conducted on the remains. It was concluded by the pathologist the remains are most likely is of an African male approximately 20 to 40 years old. He was wearing a black Nike tracksuit, white Nike takkies size 7 or 8, a red and white rosary with a cross and a red Lawrence wristwatch with red stones on the band. The Pathologist estimates the person was killed between a month and six months ago.

Anyone with information that can assist detectives is urged to contact Detective Warrant Officer Reddi 084 556 6032/031 203 2703/4 or Crime Stop 08600 10111.