South Africa: Missing Person Dezira Urica Ernstzen Sought By Muizenberg Police

Muizenberg police needs assistance in locating 27 year old Dezira Ernstzen, who went missing on 09 October 2020.

She was last seen in Military Heights Military Road at approximately 13:30 on Friday, 09 October 2020. Dezira can be described as having an average build. She has black brushed back hair, brown eyes, a pointed nose and full lips.

It is unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance, however she was wearing a pair of peach Asics running shoes. She is at times mentally incoherent.

Dezira's photograph is herewith attached for publication purposes.

Anyone that can assist with information that will lead to Dezira's safe return, is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer Detective Constable Benita Campher on 021 787 9000/9030 alternatively Crime Stop can be contacted on 08600 10111.