Namibia: Rape Accused Teenager Arrested On Way to School

13 October 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Loide Jason

A grade 7 learner from Omufituwenkete village in Outapi constituency was arrested yesterday morning while on his way to school in connection with the alleged rape of a nine-year-old girl last Friday.

The minor was reportedly raped while on her way home from school. The incident occurred at Oufa waHelia village in Outapi.

The Omusati police chief, Commissioner Titus Shikongo, said the suspect who is 17 years old was arrested in front of his parents who escorted him to the station because he is underage. The regional commander explained that the parents escorted the suspect because by law a suspect who is a minor should be charged in the presence of parents before appearing in court.

"Later when he appears in court he is likely to be granted bail and released in the custody of the parents until such time he would be mature to represent himself in court," Shikongo added.

According to Shikongo, the victim and two other minor girls were on their way home when they came across the suspect. "The suspect allegedly chased the trio and managed to grab the victim, while the two ran away and went back to school," he said.

The two girls sought help from teachers at the school. The suspect and victim are not from the same school.

"The suspect managed to drag the victim into the bush and raped her," Shikongo said. The suspect is expected to make his first court appearance today at Outapi.

Meanwhile, at Rakutuka location in Epako at Gobabis, a 19-year-old woman was raped by a 34-year-old man. The victim reportedly unknowingly had her alcohol mixed with some substance. This led to the victim becoming unconscious and taken to a room by friends.

"Allegedly afterwards, the suspect disappeared and went to the room of the victim and had sexual intercourse with her without consent. The suspect is arrested and expected to appear in court this week," reported the police.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Fire Breaks Out on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's Highest Peak
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally
Govt Introduces Revised South African Land Expropriation Bill

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.