Namibia: Rape Accused Teenager Arrested On Way to School

A grade 7 learner from Omufituwenkete village in Outapi constituency was arrested yesterday morning while on his way to school in connection with the alleged rape of a nine-year-old girl last Friday.

The minor was reportedly raped while on her way home from school. The incident occurred at Oufa waHelia village in Outapi.

The Omusati police chief, Commissioner Titus Shikongo, said the suspect who is 17 years old was arrested in front of his parents who escorted him to the station because he is underage. The regional commander explained that the parents escorted the suspect because by law a suspect who is a minor should be charged in the presence of parents before appearing in court.

"Later when he appears in court he is likely to be granted bail and released in the custody of the parents until such time he would be mature to represent himself in court," Shikongo added.

According to Shikongo, the victim and two other minor girls were on their way home when they came across the suspect. "The suspect allegedly chased the trio and managed to grab the victim, while the two ran away and went back to school," he said.

The two girls sought help from teachers at the school. The suspect and victim are not from the same school.

"The suspect managed to drag the victim into the bush and raped her," Shikongo said. The suspect is expected to make his first court appearance today at Outapi.

Meanwhile, at Rakutuka location in Epako at Gobabis, a 19-year-old woman was raped by a 34-year-old man. The victim reportedly unknowingly had her alcohol mixed with some substance. This led to the victim becoming unconscious and taken to a room by friends.

"Allegedly afterwards, the suspect disappeared and went to the room of the victim and had sexual intercourse with her without consent. The suspect is arrested and expected to appear in court this week," reported the police.