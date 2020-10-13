Namibia: Khorixas Wants Own Water Source

13 October 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Clemans Miyanicwe

KHORIXAS Town Council chief executive officer Andreas /Howoseb says the town plans to have its own water source to reduce dependency on NamWater.

/Howoseb last Wednesday told The Namibian that: "If we (town council) can drill boreholes, we can have water at a cheap rate. We have a plan to address the dependency syndrome. We want to source it from Klein Khorixas."

There is a borehole at Klein Khorixas which is situated about a kilometre away from Khorixas and it will cost about N$15 million for the town council to have its own water source by drilling two additional boreholes and rehabilitating the old water infrastructure.

"The resolution was taken by the councillors last year for the town to have its own water source. We also get the estimates for sourcing our own water," /Howoseb emphasised.

According to the CEO, the town council pays N$800 000 per month to the national water company. The Khorixas Town Council is supposed to pay more than N$1 million to NamWater, however, it has a shortfall of N$300 000 monthly.

"We encourage the residents to pay the council every month, as we need to pay NamWater. Only if residents pay their accounts monthly, can we pay for the water," /Howoseb said.

At the moment, Khorixas has two dams, which source water from NamWater from Braunfels and Gainasteb, both situated more than 30 kilometres from the north-western town.

Since Covid-19 hit Namibia at the beginning of the year, locals are reluctant to pay for water. However, the CEO warned that water will be closed.

"We await ministerial guidelines, but we encourage locals to pay for water. Eventually, we will close it one day. So, please pay for the services."

Presently, only about 30% out of more than 600 households pay for their services since the Covid-19 pandemic hit Namibia.

There was a directive from the line ministry to local authorities that water should not be closed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Two years ago, the current mayor of Khorixas, Kleophas Tjuunduwa, when he was the chairperson of the management committee reported that the residents owe the town council N$50,1 million in outstanding debt.

