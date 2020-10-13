Namibia: Four Die in Crash

FOUR people died in a road accident on the Otavi-Otjiwarongo B1 road on Friday.

According to the police, a blue Toyota bakkie travelling to Grootfontein towards Otjiwarongo had a head-on collision with a silver Toyota Fortuner travelling in the opposite direction to Otavi.

The incident happened at about 20h23 on Friday evening.

The police says the driver of the bakkie, Hosea Nghilifavali Amunyela (58), died at the scene after being burnt beyond recognition.

Two women who were in the Fortuner died at the scene, while another died on the way to the Tsumeb State Hospital.

The women have been identied as Ester Muduni (50), Nepemba Magalita Romania (57), and Lucia Mwazona (57).

"Their next of kin have been informed," the police said.

Meanwhile, two survivors, a man and a woman, identified as Godfried Hausiku (52) and Valeria Karumbu Kavera (68), sustained serious injuries and were transferred to the Oshakati State Hospital for further treatment.

Police investigations continue.

The case is regarded as one of culpable homicide.

In a different culpable homicide case, Antsino Natanael (43) died at the scene where he was hit by a white pickup belonging to Namibia Funeral Services on Friday at 18h00.

The incident happened at Oshakati on the Omungwelume road at Onanime village.

"It is alleged that the deceased, who is allegedly mentally disabled, walked onto the road and was hit by the incoming vehicle. His next of kin have been informed and police investigations continue," the police said.

Meanwhile Duraan Strauss (21) was hit by a lorry at about 18h00 opposite Kaap Agri at Rehoboth.

The deceased allegedly ran into the direction of an oncoming Namtrans lorry, and the driver, who was on his way from Windhoek to Johannesburg, tried to avoid hitting him.

"He swerved to the right of the road, but another lorry came from a southern direction and in the process hit Strauss.

The deceased's next of kin have been informed of the incident and police investigations continue.

In a separate incident, 50-year-old Fares Tjikune, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, om Friday at 03h00 lay in the middle of the road and was run over by a vehicle.

He died at the scene at Otjinene at the Otjinoko village.

Three murders, two rapes, one drowning and three suicides were reported over the weekend.