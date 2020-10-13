South Africa: Roadworthy Certificate Scam Thwarted

13 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Western Cape — Thembile Diyamane Daphula (51) a former cashier at eMthanjeni Local Municipality was sentenced to 6 years imprisonment after being convicted of fraud and corruption by the Bellville Regional Court on Monday.

Daphula's conviction follows an extended investigation by the Western Cape Serious Corruption Investigation after they uncovered major fraud syndicate which was registering and issuing fraudulent roadworthy certificates in De Aar and Port Elizabeth.

Four years ago, the Hawks conducted simultaneous operations at 22 Adam Tas Road, Belhar as well as at 38 Strandloper Street, Mitchells Plain where they seized R3.8 million in cash, two vehicles, documents and various identity documents from Elton Bernard Abrahams (37) and his girlfriend Bronwyn Davids (33).

Abrahams was arrested after he was found operating as a sales person for registering and licensing of vehicles and arranging police clearances for a fee.

Further investigation led the arrest of Daphula, in a joint operation between the Western Cape Hawks, Northern Cape crime intelligence and the provinces Dog Unit at 132 Street 3, Nonzwakazi De Aar on the 30 November 2016.

Daphula was linked to the fraudulent transactions in particular big trucks and busses.

In 2017 two further suspects Bronwyn Davids (33) and Laurelle Richards (39) a former official from the provincial Department of Transport Western Cape were also arrested for being part of the syndicate.

Investigations led the team to Korsten Vehicle Testing Station in Port Elizabeth which led to the arrest of Leonard Michael Spark, Hannes Adams who passed on during the course of the investigation, Ayanda April, Suemaya Kassim and Grant George Grobler.

During the investigation it came to light that Elton continued with his illegal activities while out on bail. Elton was rearrested in Cape Town for violating his bail conditions. One other suspect, John Julies (67) was arrested based on the said violation.

Spark has since been sentenced to 6 years imprisonment. Further to this, Spark agreed to a confiscation order be granted in the amount of R60 000-00. This amount he paid before his sentencing on 20 February 2018.

April (38) was sentenced to 18 months direct imprisonment, plus a further 5 years imprisonment, wholly suspended.

In September 2018 Abrahams was found guilty for corruption and was sentenced 10 years imprisonment of which 5 years is suspended for 5 years on condition that the accused is not convicted for the same offence. The R3 million which was seized at Belhar and Mitchels Plain was forfeited to the state.

Davids was found guilty and was sentenced to five (5) years imprisonment which is suspended for five (5) years. She was also sentenced to three (3) years to correctional supervision.

Richards was found guilty and was sentenced to 3 years direct imprisonment. The case against the remaining suspects, Sumaya Kassiem and Grant Grobler all entered into a plea agreement with the state, were both sentenced to 3 years imprisonment suspended for five years.

