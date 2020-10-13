South Africa: Higher Education Committee Adopts Terms of Reference of Inquiry Into Sefako Makgatho University's New Vice-Chancellor

analysis

Parliament's higher education committee is one step closer to an inquiry looking into the appointment of Sefako Makgatho University's new vice-chancellor, Peter Mbati. Its scope will range from claims of wasteful expenditure at Mbati's previous place of employment, to allegations of sexual harassment.

On Tuesday the parliamentary committee for higher education, science and innovation adopted the terms of reference for an inquiry that will look into Peter Mbati's recent appointment as the vice-chancellor of the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University and allegations of maladministration when he was at the University of Venda.

This comes after the committee released a statement expressing its outrage at Mbati's appointment "despite allegations of sexual harassment still hanging over his head". The committee then announced that they will be conducting an inquiry into Mbati's appointment.

While the announcement of the inquiry happened in June, the inquiry has yet to begin its work. "Before we could start with the inquiry, we received letters from the University of Venda and from Mbati... we then decided not to go ahead [with the inquiry]," said Philemon Mapulane, committee chairperson.

"The letters weren't interdicts but we wanted to consult and we decided that we needed to revise the terms of...