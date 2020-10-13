South Africa: Arrest in Attempted Cash in Transit Robbery in Tsolo

13 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Eastern Cape — A 38 year old suspect is expected to appear in the Tsolo Magistrates court today for an alleged attempted cash in transit which happened between Maclear and Tsolo, Eastern Cape.

It is alleged that on 06 October 2020, a G4s cash vehicle was conveying money from Maclear to Mthatha via Tsolo when it was attacked by suspects in two vehicles - a white Mercedes Benz and white van.

The security escort crew reacted immediately and engaged the suspects resulting in an exchange of gunfire. The culprits retreated and sped off in the Mercedes Benz without taking any money.

The Serious Organise Crime Investigation discovered that the abandoned van belonged to the suspect's father.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Fire Breaks Out on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's Highest Peak
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally
Govt Introduces Revised South African Land Expropriation Bill

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.