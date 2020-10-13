South Africa: Government On Passing Away of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati's

13 October 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Government is saddened by the passing away of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati and extends its heartfelt condolence to her family, friends and colleagues. She was the chairwoman of the Advisory Panel on Land Reform and Agriculture.

GCIS Director- General, Phumla Williams said "The country has lost a great visionary leader who impacted many lives, embraced challenges and has had a profound effect on the future direction of South Africa particularly on agriculture and land issues. Her life was characterised by her passion to drive social change to better the lives of South Africans."

Dr Mahlati was serving her second term as a member of the National Planning Commission. In May 2010 she was appointed to serve as one of the inaugural members of South Africa's National Planning Commission for five years responsible for crafting the National Development Plan.

Dr Mahlati was also involved in business through her company Ivili Loboya. Her company produced South Africa's first cashmere which is created and processed in rural Eastern Cape. She was a recipient of the "2019 Woman of Substance" award presented by the African Women Chartered Accountants. Dr Mahlati was a recognised global thought leader, who participated in global think tanks on corporate diversity leadership and inclusive development.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends. May she rest in peace and may her legacy continue through the lives of all those she had touched," said Williams.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Fire Breaks Out on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's Highest Peak
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally
Govt Introduces Revised South African Land Expropriation Bill

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.