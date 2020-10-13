South Africa: The People Are Hungry - When Will You Listen, Mr President?

13 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Joanie Fredericks

This Friday is World Food Day. It comes at a time when millions of people in South Africa face daily hunger and millions more fear hunger will get worse if special Covid-19 grants are ended this month. In this guest editorial, frontline activist Joanie Fredericks sets out the challenges that confront our communities every day, and appeals to President Ramaphosa to listen to activists who are battling to protect people's rights to sufficient food.

I have been an on-the-ground activist for over 30 years. Growing up in the rural farming community of Grabouw, roughly 70kms outside Cape Town, I witnessed many human rights abuses. Even in my own childhood home, abuse was the order of the day.

The abuse I witnessed and personally experienced drove my passion to one day become a human rights lawyer. My path changed course but did not veer too far from my dream. Many years ago, when I moved to Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain, the poverty and hardships experienced by the community struck a chord inside me.

I felt obligated to help in any way I could.

I started a non-profit organisation that dealt with socioeconomic issues on a holistic level. I did this with funds...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Fire Breaks Out on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's Highest Peak
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally
Govt Introduces Revised South African Land Expropriation Bill

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.