South Africa: Three Suspects Arrested for Police Killing

13 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
Free State — The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) have made a breakthrough within 24 hours in the murder of Constable Ofentse Odirile Katlego Mokgadinyane (31).

Mokgadinyane who was stationed at Park Road Crime Intelligence met his untimely death at his residence in Bloemspruit, Bloemfontein by two alleged gun toting suspects. The suspects forced open the back door of the house and gained entrance then opened fire on the Constable killing him instantly.

On 2020-10-12 at about 23:00 an intelligence driven operation was conducted after information received was operationalized. A joint multi-disciplinary team comprising of members of DPCI NPVC, CI and TRT was established and the information was followed up.

Three suspects aged 29, 23 and 22 were arrested and were found in possession of a 9mm Norinco pistol, one magazine containing live rounds, an HP Laptop and a brown wallet belonging to the deceased. It was further established that the firearm seized was reported stolen in Henneman.

A case of murder, theft and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition will be investigated by the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit. The suspects will appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 15 October 2020.

