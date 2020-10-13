South Africa: Water and Sanitation Raises Awareness On Hand Washing and Fighting Covid-19

13 October 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Global Hand Washing Day (GHWD) campaign which is celebrated annually across the globe on the 15 October, is this year, 2020, geared to intensify the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. In the Northern Cape, the Department of Water and Sanitation has scheduled a number of visits to schools and clinics in various municipalities to raise awareness about the importance of washing hands with soap.

"Safely managed water and sanitation facilities, and the consistent practice of personal hygiene, are effective ways to prevent infectious disease outbreaks including the coronavirus," says acting Provincial Head of the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) in the Northern Cape, Kobus Streuders.

"The campaign (GHWD) and its core message of washing hands with soap, comes at an excellent time when we are fighting against the coronavirus. Washing hands with soap, used together with social distancing have emerged as a powerful tool to combat the COVID-19. That is why we have as the DWS, installed 884 water tanks, 13 hand wash facilities and distributed over 100 000 health and hygiene products throughout the Northern Cape to ensure that people can protect themselves against the coronavirus."

This year's theme, Clean Hands for All, follows the push to leave no one behind in the Sustainable Development Agenda. It follows the recent global initiative calling on all society to scale up hand hygiene, especially through handwashing with soap, it reminds us to be inclusive when addressing handwashing disparities, so as to enable all to protect themselves from the coronavirus, but also other diseases such as diarrhoea, cholera, and typhoid.

Although data shows the number of coronavirus infections in South Africa is gradually slowing down, the country is not out of the woods yet. The Department of Health has suggested that a second wave is possible if citizens become complacent.

This campaign (GHWD) should be used to reinforce messages to encourage all South Africans to practice good hand hygiene.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Fire Breaks Out on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's Highest Peak
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally
Govt Introduces Revised South African Land Expropriation Bill

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.